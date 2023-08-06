Morejon (knee) kicked off a minor-league rehab assignment with the Padres' Arizona Complex League club Friday, striking out two batters in one scoreless inning.

Morejon went on the injured list July 16 due to a right knee strain. It was the second significant injury of the season for the southpaw, who missed over two months to start the campaign with a left elbow strain. Morejon has been limited to eight big-league appearances this season, allowing seven earned runs and posting an 8:5 K:BB over nine innings.