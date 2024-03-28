The Padres optioned Morejon to Triple-A El Paso on Thursday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.
Morejon was on the roster for the team's two games in South Korea against the Dodgers but didn't make the cut for the Padres' domestic opener. He'll work in relief at El Paso.
More News
-
Padres' Adrian Morejon: Avoids arbitration•
-
Padres' Adrian Morejon: Rehabbing at Triple-A•
-
Padres' Adrian Morejon: Begins rehab assigment•
-
Padres' Adrian Morejon: Hits 15-day injured list•
-
Padres' Adrian Morejon: Suffers knee strain•
-
Padres' Adrian Morejon: Goes three scoreless in first start•