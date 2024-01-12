Morejon signed a one-year contract with the Padres on Thursday, avoiding arbitration.
Elbow and knee injuries limited Morejon to just eight big-league appearances last season. The 24-year-old southpaw surrendered seven earned runs over nine innings when healthy and will likely return to a middle relief role to begin 2024.
