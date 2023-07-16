Morejon (knee) was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday.
The left-hander reportedly suffered a right knee strain in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader. Morejon will undergo imaging to determine the full extent of the injury. Right-hander Matt Waldron was recalled to take Morejon's place on the active roster.
