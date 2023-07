The Padres selected Jacob's contract from Double-A San Antonio on Friday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Jacob fell to the 16th round of the 2021 MLB Draft following a four-year NCAA career at Gonzaga, but he's done nothing but dominate minor-league hitters to the tune of a 1.82 ERA and 138:25 K:BB in 104 professional innings. The 25-year-old right-hander could prove to be a weapon in relief for the Padres as he completes his swift ascent to the big leagues.