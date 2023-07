Jacob was placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation Saturday.

The move was backdated to Friday, so Jacob could return as soon as August 12 if his inflammation has subsided by then. In three appearances during his brief time with the team, Jacob struck out five of the 10 batters he faced while not allowing a run or a hit. Jacob's roster spot will go to Jackson Wolf, whose contract was selected ahead of his big-league debut.