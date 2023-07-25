MRI results revealed a minor flexor strain and a minor UCL sprain in Jacob's right elbow, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The good news is Jacob won't need to undergo surgery, but he's still going to be shut down from throwing for two-to-four weeks before beginning a throwing program. No official return timeline has been established, but it's likely Jacob's absence will extend into September. The 25-year-old righty threw three scoreless innings before landing on the injured list Saturday.