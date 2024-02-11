Padres manager Mike Shildt said Sunday that Jacob (elbow) has no lingering health concerns as spring training gets underway, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Jacob has reported to Padres camp and looks as though he'll face no restrictions after he ended the 2023 season on the 60-day injured list with a flexor strain in his right elbow. Before being shut down shortly after the All-Star break, Jacob made the first three appearances of his MLB career out of the San Diego bullpen, allowing no runs or hits over three innings while striking out five and walking one. The 25-year-old righty will be given a fair chance to compete for an Opening Day roster spot, though the fact that he has three minor-league options remaining and doesn't have a long track record at the big-league level may work against him.