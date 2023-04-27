Jacob (shoulder) was assigned to Double-A San Antonio on April 19 and has since made two relief appearances for the affiliate, giving up one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out three over two innings.

Jacob's season debut was slightly delayed while he worked his way back from a right shoulder injury. The 24-year-old right-hander is one of the better relief prospects in the San Diego system and is coming off a 2022 campaign in which he submitted 2.68 ERA while striking out 77 over 57 innings across stops with three affiliates.