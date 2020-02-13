Play

Espinoza (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Espinoza underwent the second Tommy John surgery of his career in April 2019 and hasn't seen game action since the 2016 season. It's unclear when the 21-year-old is expected to be able to return, though he has advanced to playing catch.

