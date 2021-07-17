Nola (knee) served as a designated hitter for Triple-A El Paso on Friday and went 1-for-5 with three strikeouts.

Nola has played in seven of the past eight days for El Paso, going 6-for-18 with a 2:4 BB:K thus far during his rehab assignment. He notably caught five innings Thursday, and the Padres could bring him back from the 10-day injured list once he catches a full nine-inning game for El Paso. Victor Caratini will continue to serve as the Padres' top backstop until Nola is reinstated.