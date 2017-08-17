Padres' Buddy Baumann: Recalled from El Paso
Baumann was called up from Triple-A El Paso on Thursday.
With Matt Szczur being placed on the family leave list, Baumann will return to the big-league club prior to Thursday's game against the Nationals. During eight appearances with San Diego this season, the southpaw has recorded a 2.45 ERA and 1.09 WHIP over the course of 3.2 innings.
