Play

Baumann was called up from Triple-A El Paso on Thursday.

With Matt Szczur being placed on the family leave list, Baumann will return to the big-league club prior to Thursday's game against the Nationals. During eight appearances with San Diego this season, the southpaw has recorded a 2.45 ERA and 1.09 WHIP over the course of 3.2 innings.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast