Baumann was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Baumann will join the Mets to offer a fresh arm out of the bullpen after starter Steven Matz (finger) lasted just three innings during Tuesday's loss to the Braves. The 30-year-old has allowed eight runs (five earned) across 2.1 big-league innings between the Padres and Mets this season, so he'll be limited to low-leverage situations during his time in the majors.

