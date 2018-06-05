Baumann was designated for assignment by the Mets on Tuesday.

The Mets needed to clear a spot on their active and 40-man rosters for the return of Anthony Swarzak, and Baumann was the choice to go. This move isn't all too surprising, as the 30-year-old allowed a whopping eight runs across three innings for the Mets this season. He'll now be subjected to waivers.

