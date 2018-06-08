Baumann cleared waivers and was assigned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Baumann was designated for assignment by the Mets on Tuesday after allowing 13 runs (10 earned) across 3.1 innings between the Padres and Mets in 2018. The 30-year-old has fared much better at Triple-A this season, posting a 1.29 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with 18 strikeouts across 14 innings.

