Baumann was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Jerry Blevins was placed on the paternity list, which left the Mets with a need for a left-handed option in the bullpen. In his lone major-league appearance this season, Baumann only recorded one out while allowing two runs and walking two.

