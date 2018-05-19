Mets' Buddy Baumann: Returns to Triple-A
Baumann was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday.
Baumann was recalled from Las Vegas on Tuesday and allowed three runs on three hits over two innings during Wednesday's loss to the Blue Jays. The 30-year-old has now allowed allowed eight runs (five earned) across 2.1 innings during his two stints with the Mets this season.
