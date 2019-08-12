Padres' Carl Edwards Jr.: Surrenders two runs in Padres debut
Edwards pitched one inning against Colorado on Sunday, surrendering two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out one.
Edwards' debut in San Diego looked a lot like his body of work with the Cubs this season as he opened the ninth inning by issuing a pair of walks before giving up consecutive run-scoring singles. He was able to retire the next three hitters without allowing another run, but his shaky performance is unlikely to inspire much confidence in his new club. Edwards now sports a 6.61 ERA and 1.29 WHIP this season along with an 18:11 K:BB through 16.1 innings.
