Padres' Christian Villanueva: Exits after being hit by pitch
Villanueva was pulled in the seventh inning of the Padres' 13-4 loss to the Dodgers on Wednesday due to a hand injury, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Villanueva was struck in the hand by a pitch during his fifth-inning at-bat, but remained in the game defensively before his next turn through the order came up. Prior to exiting, Villanueva reached base and scored on both of his plate appearances, but also committed a costly throwing error in the first inning that allowed two Dodgers to score. Padres manager Andy Green said that X-rays revealed no fracture to Villanueva's hand, but the 26-year-old is due to be reevaluated Friday, when San Diego kicks off a three-game series in Arizona.
