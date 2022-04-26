Abrams is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Reds.

With southpaw Reiver Sanmartin on the bump for Cincinnati, the lefty-hitting Abrams will give way to righty-hitting platoon mate Ha-Seong Kim at shortstop. Though Abrams seems to have taken hold of the larger side of the timeshare at the position, his .143 average and lack of counting stats (one home run, one stolen base, five runs and two RBI over 40 plate appearances) have thus far capped his fantasy appeal. Abrams' long-term fantasy ceiling is high, though he may not come close to realizing it as a rookie.