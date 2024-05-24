Peralta went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Thursday's 6-4 extra-inning win over the Reds.

This was Peralta's second game with the Padres, and he's been in the organization for less than a week after signing a minor-league deal last Saturday. He's started one game apiece in right field and left field, allowing Jurickson Profar and Fernando Tatis to each take a turn at designated hitter. There's room for all three outfielders in the lineup versus right-handed pitchers, while Peralta is likely to sit against southpaws. He filled a similar strong-side platoon role with the Dodgers in 2023, slashing .259/.294/.381 with seven home runs, 55 RBI and four stolen bases. There's not a lot of power in his bat, but he could provide some overall upside if he makes contact consistently.