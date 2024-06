Peralta isn't in the Padres' lineup for Saturday's game against the Royals.

Although the Padres are set to face right-hander Alec Marsh on Saturday, Peralta will sit on the bench while Donovan Solano serves as San Diego's designated hitter and bats sixth. Peralta has gone just 3-for-15 with seven strikeouts since joining the Friars on May 22.