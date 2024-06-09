Peralta went 3-for-3 with two doubles, one walk, two RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 13-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Peralta has a pair of three-hit games since he joined the Padres on May 22, but he's gone just 1-for-22 over his other 11 contests. His two doubles Saturday was his first extra-base hits of the campaign. Peralta is slashing .241/.333/.310 with no home runs, three RBI, four runs scored and no stolen bases. While he's seeing steady time as a strong-side platoon player, he hasn't displayed enough consistency at the plate to warrant widespread fantasy consideration.