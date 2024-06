Peralta is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics.

Manny Machado remains limited to designated-hitter duties after missing out on four straight starts last week due to a hip flexor strain, so the Padres won't have room in the lineup for Peralta for the third contest in a row. Once Machado is cleared to play regularly at third base again, Peralta will likely form a platoon at designated hitter with Donovan Solano.