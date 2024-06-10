Peralta is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against the Athletics.

With Manny Machado (hip) returning from a four-game absence Monday and serving as the designated hitter, the Padres have opted to start Donovan Solano at third base, which will bump Peralta to the dugout. Peralta went 5-for-12 with two doubles and two RBI in the four-game series against the Diamondbacks. Since his promotion to the majors May 22, Peralta is slashing .250/.351/.313 with three RBI over 37 plate appearances.