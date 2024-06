Peralta isn't in the Padres' lineup for Tuesday's game against Oakland, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Peralta went 5-for-12 with two RBI and scored three runs during San Diego's last series against Arizona, but he will sit for the second game in a row Tuesday as the A's prepare to send out left-hander JP Sears to start the game. Manny Machado will fill in as the Friars' DH, allowing Donovan Solano to start at third base, batting fifth.