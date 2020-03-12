Lamet pitched four scoreless innings in a Cactus League game against Seattle on Wednesday, allowing one hit while striking out three.

Lamet has shined as one of the most impressive hurlers in Cactus League play, starting three games without allowing an earned run. In those contests, he has pitched nine innings and has allowed only three hits and one walk while striking out 11 batters. Lamet's dominant spring has cemented his place near the front of San Diego's regular-season rotation.