Lamet (forearm) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Lamet exited his first start of the season after 29 pitches with right forearm tightness. The team continues to publicly state that his elbow and forearm are structurally sound, so he will not be sent for an MRI immediately. In surprising news, Lamet is expected to try to throw Friday and the team is shooting for him to make a start in 10 days, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.