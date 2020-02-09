Padres' Emilio Pagan: Shipped to San Diego
Pagan was traded from the Rays to the Padres on Saturday in exchange for outfielder Manuel Margot and prospect Logan Driscoll, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
Pagan finished 2019 as Tampa Bay's closer and went 20-for-28 in save chances with a 2.31 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 96:13 K:BB across 70 innings, but he'll now make his way to San Diego. The 29-year-old's fantasy value will take a significant hit, as Kirby Yates established himself as one of the top closers in baseball last season with a 1.19 ERA and 41 saves for the Friars. Pagan still figures to work in a high-leverage role, but save opportunities likely will be few and far between.
