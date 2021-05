Hosmer (undisclosed) was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday. He'll start at first base and bat fifth in the Padres' series finale with the Rockies in San Diego.

Hosmer was placed on the injured list May 12 after he was deemed to be a close contact of someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. The 31-year-old should resume his role as San Diego's everyday first baseman going forward.