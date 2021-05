Hosmer is expected to return from the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Hosmer has been on the COVID-19 injured list for five days after being deemed a close contact of someone who had tested positive for the virus, but the fact that he's ready to return within a week indicates he never tested positive for the virus himself. He should resume his role as the Padres' everyday first baseman once he returns.