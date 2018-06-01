Padres' Eric Hosmer: Logs another three-hit game

Hosmer went 3-for-4 with three RBI and a run in San Diego's 8-3 win over Miami on Thursday.

Hosmer continued his recent hot streak following a brief May slump that saw his average dip as low as .256, as he's now roped eight hits in his last 11 at-bats to pump that number back up to .282. His six home runs aren't an especially head-turning number, but Hosmer is getting on base at an excellent .373 clip, and he's mashed 25 long balls in each of the last two seasons, so there's reason to believe he'll start leaving the yard with more regularity as his first season with the Padres progresses.