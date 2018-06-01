Padres' Eric Hosmer: Logs another three-hit game
Hosmer went 3-for-4 with three RBI and a run in San Diego's 8-3 win over Miami on Thursday.
Hosmer continued his recent hot streak following a brief May slump that saw his average dip as low as .256, as he's now roped eight hits in his last 11 at-bats to pump that number back up to .282. His six home runs aren't an especially head-turning number, but Hosmer is getting on base at an excellent .373 clip, and he's mashed 25 long balls in each of the last two seasons, so there's reason to believe he'll start leaving the yard with more regularity as his first season with the Padres progresses.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...