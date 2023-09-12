Double-A San Antonio placed Salas (knee) on its 7-day injured list Wednesday.

Salas' move to the IL was a foregone conclusion after he suffered what is believed to be a season-ending right knee sprain earlier this month. The 17-year-old is expected to have a normal offseason and should be fully healed ahead of spring training, when he'll likely enter the 2024 campaign as one of the more highly regarded catching prospects in baseball. Salas closes the 2023 season with a .248/.331/.421 slash line to go with nine home runs and five stolen bases across 66 games between San Antonio, High-A Fort Wayne and Single-A Lake Elsinore.