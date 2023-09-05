Salas is expected to miss the remainder of the season at Double-A San Antonio after being diagnosed with a right knee sprain, Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Salas suffered the injury during Saturday's game and is expected to be sidelined for about four weeks, so he's simply going to run out of time even if San Antonio makes a playoff run. It's an unfortunate ending to what has been a remarkable season for the top prospect, as Salas managed to reach the Double-A level as a 17-year-old. Thankfully, he should have a normal offseason.