Salas was promoted from High-A Fort Wayne to Double-A San Antonio on Sunday, Ben Badler of Baseball America reports.

Salas is among the top prospects in baseball, and he's progressed quickly through the Padres' farm system this year. After being promoted from Single-A to High-A in early August, he'll join the Double-A ranks a few weeks later. Over 57 minor-league games this year, he's slashed .257/.335/.447 with nine homers, 38 runs, 38 RBI and five stolen bases.