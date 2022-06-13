Tatis underwent a CT scan on his wrist Monday and is awaiting the results, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Tatis has been out all year after undergoing surgery on his fractured left wrist. He's hoping the scan will clear him to start swinging. Even if it does, he'll still have a lengthy buildup process to go through before he returns to the active roster.
