Tatis went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Friday's victory over the Diamondbacks.
Tatis opened the game's scoring in the fourth inning with a two-run home run off Slade Cecconi. The Padres right fielder added an additional RBI the next inning with a single. His performance Friday night was a welcome sight as Tatis entered slumping a bit, having not homered since April 19, hitting .130 (6-for-46) over that span.
