Tatis went 1-for-5 with a run and a stolen base in Monday's 6-3 win against the Cubs.

Tatis helped generate San Diego's first run, reaching on a leadoff single in the sixth inning, advancing to second on another single, then taking part in a double steal with Jake Cronenworth before both players scored on a Jurickson Profar hit. Tatis has been somewhat quiet at the plate this season, but he's still been moderately productive with a .248/.327/.442 slash line, seven homers, 20 RBI, 28 runs and five stolen bases through 168 plate appearances. He's gone 7-for-23 with a homer, a steal, six runs and three RBI through the first five games of May.