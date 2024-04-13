Tatis went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's victory over the Dodgers.

Tatis slammed a pivotal, game-tying two-run home run off Ryan Brasier in the seventh inning. With his three hits Friday night, the Padres outfielder has been a frightening sight for the rival Dodgers, opening the season going 6-for-15 against them. Tatis is slashing .290/.353/.548 overall in his first 69 plate appearances.