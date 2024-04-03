Tatis went 2-for-4 with a stolen base Tuesday in a loss to St. Louis.

Tatis had his third multi-hit game of the season in the loss, and he's off to a strong start to the campaign with a .323/.364/.645 slash line along with three homers and four RBI through 33 plate appearances. The slugger was a frequent first-round pick in fantasy drafts this season largely due to his ability to contribute both power and speed, so his managers were no doubt pleased to see him attempt (and successfully nab) his first steal of the campaign Tuesday. Tatis averaged 27 stolen bases over the previous two seasons and has an excellent 82.3 percent success rate on 99 theft attempts over the course of his career so far.