Tatis went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Sunday's Cactus League win over Seattle.

Tatis went 0-for-9 with two walks and an RBI through his first five games this spring, but he got off the schneid with a two-run homer against Mariners starter Luis Castillo in the third inning Sunday. Padres manager Mike Shildt said in early February that Tatis is slated to remain in right field this season, dispelling some rumblings that the ex-shortstop could shift over to center. Tatis is looking to build upon a solid but not elite 2023 campaign during which he slashed .257/.322/.449 with 25 homers, 78 RBI and 29 stolen bases while playing in a career-high 141 games.