Tatis went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's loss to the Cardinals.

Tatis made the most of his only hit of the night, clubbing a 443-foot solo blast in the sixth inning. The long ball was his third of the campaign, with the other two coming in a win against the Giants on March 29. Overall, Tatis is slashing .296/.345/.667 through 29 plate appearances.