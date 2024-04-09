Tatis went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional run and a walk Monday in a 9-8 win against the Cubs.

Tatis came to the plate in the eighth inning with a runner on base and the Padres down by a run, and he turned the margin upside down with a two-run blast to left field. It was the fourth long ball of the season for the talented outfielder, and the homer extended his modest hitting streak to four games. In addition to the four homers, Tatis has eight RBI, nine runs, two steals and a ..286/.352/.551 slash line through 54 plate appearances.