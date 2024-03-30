Tatis went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in Friday's 8-3 loss to the Giants.

Tatis cut the Padres' deficit to 4-2 with a 441-foot blast off Kyle Harrison in the sixth inning before smacking a second homer off Tyler Rogers in the eighth. The two homers were the first of the season for Tatis, who's gone 6-for-16 over his first four games. He slashed .257/.322/.449 with 25 home runs, 78 RBI and 29 steals in 141 games last season.