Tatis went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Dodgers.

Tatis got the Padres on the board early with a first inning solo blast off Walker Buehler. That's now at least a hit in eight of his last nine games, during which he's hitting .342 with a pair of home runs, five RBI and six runs scored. Tatis continues to steadily produce, slashing .257/.335/.449 with eight homers, 22 RBI, 29 runs, six steals and a 17:41 BB:K in 188 plate appearances.