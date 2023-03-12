Tatis went 2-for-3 with a double, a run, two RBI and a stolen base in a Cactus League contest against the White Sox on Saturday.

Tatis entered Saturday having gone 0-for-16 with three walks through six Cactus League games, so he was overdue for a big performance. The star shortstop is eligible to play in spring contests but will miss the first three weeks of the regular season while serving out the remainder of his 80-game PED suspension. The early-season absence has affected his ADP in fantasy drafts, but Tatis is still typically being taken within the first two rounds.