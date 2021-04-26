Tatis went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, four runs scored, two stolen bases and two walks in the 8-7 win Sunday over the Dodgers.

Tatis loves the spotlight as he's homered five times in the weekend series with the Dodgers. Sunday's home run came off Dustin May in the fourth inning. It was the only run that May allowed. Tatis started the season slow, but has erupted in the last three games, batting .500 with five home runs, six RBI and eight runs scored. In addition, he picked up a pair of stolen bases Sunday including a crucial double steal in the 11th inning to lead to the winning run.