Tatis left Thursday's game for Double-A San Antonio with an apparent injury.

Tatis seemed to have hurt his thumb or wrist after sliding head-first into second base. The severity of the issue is not yet clear. The young third baseman isn't expected to make his major-league debut this season, so an injury wouldn't have a major impact on his overall timeline, though it would obviously be best for him to not lose any development time.

More News
Our Latest Stories