Tatis went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, two RBI and two runs scored in a win over Colorado on Thursday.

The rookie sensation entered the record books when he led off the game with a solo blast, becoming the youngest player in major-league history to accomplish the feat in consecutive games. With his 22nd overall home run, Tatis also established the record for a shortstop before turning 21 years old. For good measure, he took over sole possession of the Padres' single-season leadoff home run record with his sixth of the year. Tatis also dazzled on defense, barehanding a flip from Luis Urias to turn an inning-ending double play in the fourth inning. In his first major-league season, Tatis has already established himself as one of the most exciting and fearsome players in the game as evidenced by his .326/.387/.607 slash line, 22 homers, 51 RBI and 14 steals in only 349 plate appearances.