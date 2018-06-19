Cordero (forearm) was not in the lineup for Triple-A El Paso on Monday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

According to Sanders, Cordero winced after a swing Sunday and was pulled mid at-bat. Cordero has not been pulled off his assignment, but it's uncertain when he may be able to return to action with the affiliate. He had gone hitless with seven strikeouts in 10 at-bats to begin his rehab stint.